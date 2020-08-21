WINNIPEG -- Two tornado warnings were issued in western Manitoba Friday evening, both of which have since ended.

Environment Canada issued the warning for the Rural Municipality of Minto-Odanah, which includes Minnedosa and Moore Park and also the Rural Municipality of Oakview, including Oak River and Rapid City.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday, the tornado warning was removed.

A tornado warning was in place earlier for the Rural Municipality of Yellowhead, which includes Shoal Lake and Elphinstone.

The warning was put in place around 4:07 p.m., but it has since ended.

Environment Canada advises people to go indoors to the lowest floor and away from outside walls and windows in case of a tornado.

If people cannot go indoors they are advised to find a low lying spot and protect their head.

There have been three tornado warnings in Manitoba this week.