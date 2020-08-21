Advertisement
Two tornado warnings issued for western Manitoba Friday evening
Source: Cory Penner/Twitter
WINNIPEG -- Two tornado warnings were issued in western Manitoba Friday evening, both of which have since ended.
Environment Canada issued the warning for the Rural Municipality of Minto-Odanah, which includes Minnedosa and Moore Park and also the Rural Municipality of Oakview, including Oak River and Rapid City.
Shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday, the tornado warning was removed.
A tornado warning was in place earlier for the Rural Municipality of Yellowhead, which includes Shoal Lake and Elphinstone.
The warning was put in place around 4:07 p.m., but it has since ended.
Environment Canada advises people to go indoors to the lowest floor and away from outside walls and windows in case of a tornado.
If people cannot go indoors they are advised to find a low lying spot and protect their head.
There have been three tornado warnings in Manitoba this week.