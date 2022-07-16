Two vacant houses burn in Brooklands

Two vacant houses burn in Brooklands

Winnipeg fire crews responded to a blaze early Saturday morning. (Source: Greg Martin) Winnipeg fire crews responded to a blaze early Saturday morning. (Source: Greg Martin)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island