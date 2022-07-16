Two vacant houses burn in Brooklands

Fire crews had their hands full early Saturday morning, after two vacant houses went up in flames in northwest Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) say they got the call just after 1:30 a.m. to a vacant bungalow in the 1900 block of Alexander Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire had spread to a neighbouring vacant house. Both houses were fully engulfed in flames. Crews initially launched a defensive attack, but were able to transition to an offensive attack once fire conditions improved. The fire was declared under control by 2:45 a.m.

Winnipeg fire crews responded to a blaze early Saturday morning. (Source: Greg Martin)No one was in the houses at the time. Residents from nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, but were able to return safely.

No one was injured, the cause of the fire is under investigation.