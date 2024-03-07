Two Winnipeg teens from the same school among the best basketball players in Manitoba

One Winnipeg high school, two basketball programs, and two elite-level basketball players.

The Dakota Lancers boast two of the best players in the province – one on the boys’ side and one on the girls’ side.

Kismayo “Kizzy” de Michael and Izzi Fust have been focal points for their teams this season, leading both AAAA Varsity programs to undefeated seasons ahead of provincial championships.

“That doesn’t happen very often,” said Fust. “I think it really says a lot about the coaches we have here and the support behind (us) and the support we have behind sports here.”

The two have had very different paths to get to where they are.

Fust comes from a family of basketball players. Her parents met through the sport playing at a high level at rival schools. Her sister used to play for the Lancers and after high school, started playing at the University of Regina.

Fust started playing at a young age and started taking the game seriously in middle school.

“(My parents) always encouraged me to play multiple sports and when it got time to pick a sport, they were very clear it was my decision. But the drive for basketball was in my blood, and it’s always been basketball.”

As for de Michael, he said it became a serious sport for him in Grade 9, but before that, he never really liked the game.

However, once he started playing, everything just clicked on the court.

“I’ve been told that I have quite the potential to be a really, really good basketball player,” he said. “When I gave it a shot, it just worked out well for me.”

Even their strengths differ when they are playing – de Michael finds success behind the three-point line and tallying up the points, while Fust starts on the defensive end and converts that into offensive chances.

“I really extended my range to like five, seven feet behind the (three-point) line…I feel like that’s helped me keep defenders on their toes, not knowing what my next move is going to be because I’m also able to take it to the rim,” said de Michael.

“I think I’m very competitive. I don’t like losing. I don’t like getting scored on, so I think defence is one of my strengths. When somebody scores on me, I feel it inside, so I think I really focus on my defence. I’ve always kind of viewed (basketball) as a defensive game more than an offensive game,” said Fust.

The duo gets high praise from their coaches and teammates as they understand the impact and importance they play to their team’s overall success.

“There’s no one you’d rather have as a teammate truly. Kizzy takes a lot of the load on offence. It makes it very easy when you have a guy pulling up from the volleyball line and hitting consistently and putting up 40 regularly,” said Lancer point guard Blake Penner.

“When the game is tight and we need baskets, he just has a knack for going to get them. He’s had multiple games in the 40s this year,” said Head Coach Dean Favoni.

Penner notes it’s bigger than just his offensive output, saying de Michael is always pushing everyone else to be their best and he has such strong character.

“The future is bright. He has all the opportunity in the world,” said Penner.

Eric Sung is the head coach of the girls’ program, and said Fust is the ultimate competitor.

“Izzi is versatile, athletic, super skilled. She can kind of do a little bit of everything,” said Sung. “She’s probably one our hardest working kids we’ve had come through this program. She is extremely driven, extremely competitive, but I think the joy of competing shows when she’s on the court.”

Fust is also one of the captains of the team, something that is shown on and off the court, according to Sung.

“She’s a kid that just wants to have a great time, and she wants everybody else to have a great time. She’s really good at drawing in kids that are maybe a little bit on the outside looking in, or maybe they’re just a little nervous about situations and she’s really good at bringing them into the group.”

When asked what she has planned beyond high school, Fust said she is going to the University of Regina and will play with her sister again, as she did in high school.

“I love playing with her. She’s very good at knowing what I want to do and reading my mind,” said Fust. “Together on the court, we work so well together that we’re kind of unstoppable.”

“The University of Regina is extremely lucky to get both of these girls, and they complement each other so well. Certain aspects of each other’s game, they are a perfect blend and that’s the biggest thing, is that they really just enjoy competing and when they’re together, it’s a really good one-two punch,” said Sung.

As for de Michael, he isn’t sure what will happen just yet, but he wants it to involve basketball.

“My plan is to play basketball in post-secondary. I’m just waiting day-by-day to see what comes around, just go from there,” said de Michael.

Favoni hopes basketball is in de Michael’s future.

“I don’t know that he’s fully reached his potential, especially defensively and as a rebounder. I think there’s lots of room for growth there. I think there’s some untapped talent and my hope is that once he starts playing more consistently with players that are his level and above his level, that some of those talents will begin to develop,” said Favoni.

“So whoever is lucky enough to have him down the road would be getting a very special kind of person.”

Both Lancers’ programs are trying to win provincial championships, and the quest for Manitoba basketball supremacy starts on March 9 for both teams.

“We all are very locked in and very ready to prove that we should have that number one spot,” said de Michael.

“We have such good coaching, we’re such a tight-knit group. It means a lot to us,” said Fust.