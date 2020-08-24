WINNIPEG -- Two women have been charged after two protesters were assaulted with a hockey stick at a Black and Indigenous Lives Matter rally in July.

The incident took place on July 4 near the Broadway and Carleton Street area, when the two protesters, a man and woman, got into an altercation with people trying to drive in the area.

According to police, during this confrontation, the people in the car hit the protestors with hockey sticks. The victims didn’t need any medical attention.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that video of the incident was widely shared on social media. The footage showed women getting out of a sedan, with one woman picking up a hockey stick and striking two protesters.

Winnipeg police investigated the incident and found two suspects.

Officers have charged two women, ages 24 and 29, with two counts of assault with a weapon. They were released on notices to appear in court.

Police did not name the women charged.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

- With files from CTV’s Touria Izri