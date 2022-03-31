U of M pledging up to $1 million in emergency bursary help for students impacted by Ukraine war

The University of Manitoba is pledging up to $1 million to its emergency bursary fund to help students impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine and other international conflicts.

Michael Benarroch, U of M president and vice-chancellor, announced the decision on Wednesday, noting this pledge will help support students in financial distress due to the Ukraine war, international conflicts, environmental catastrophes and extraordinary life events.

“We recognize that war and geopolitical events can impact our international students, and that domestic students can similarly experience emergencies that impact their finances and create unexpected need,” Bennaroch wrote in a statement.

“Students lose access to funds for various reasons, and this emergency support will help students pay for the full cost of their tuition, residence, and other living expenses as required. These funds are available to those in need right now.”

Benarroch added Manitoba is home to one of the largest populations of Ukrainian diaspora in Canada, and the university takes its obligation to “address this crisis seriously.”

“The university is committed to ensuring we offer meaningful, targeted support to students whose lives are upended by conflict or natural disaster here or abroad. Students come to UM to pursue an education and though we cannot alleviate all of their burdens, we can offer emergency aid that will allow them to focus on their studies,” he wrote.

Applications for support are available online.

More than four million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24.