U of M professor, politician among new Manitoba appointees to Order of Canada
Four Manitobans are among a batch of new appointees to the Order of Canada.
The June 2024 list was announced Thursday by Governor General Mary Simon.
Established in 1967, the Order of Canada is one of the country's highest honours. It recognizes people across all sectors who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to our country.
University of Manitoba professor emerita Frances Estelle Reed Simons is among the new appointees. She is credited with advancing the field of anaphylaxis diagnosis and management, and is a leading presence in clinical immunology and allergy as an educator and mentor.
Community builder Tina Jones is another Manitoba inclusion. The chair of Health Sciences Centre Foundation is known as a champion of philanthropy and the advancement of health care. She is also touted as a trailblazer in business as the founder of Jones & Company Wine Merchants, and is a supporting partner of The Rink, which provides training in hockey, ringette and figure skaters.
Appointee Christina Jean Keeper is a Manitoba award-winning actress, producer, and former politician. She is one of the first Cree members of Parliament, and championed bills on Jordan's Principle, the UN declaration of rights of Indigenous people, and murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people.
Rounding out the Manitoba representation is William James Gordon Kirby. The founder and executive director of the Centre for Contemporary Canadian Art, Kirby developed the Canadian Art Database, which broadened awareness of contemporary Canadian art and artists at home and abroad.
Appointments are made by the governor general on recommendation of an advisory council.
All appointees will receive their Order of Canada insignia at an upcoming investiture ceremony.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE Canadian lawyers play key role in money laundering, says financial intelligence report
A report by Canada's financial watchdog obtained by the Investigative Journalism Foundation working in collaboration with CTV News looked at Canadian lawyers' potential role in money laundering schemes, including those by organized crime groups like biker gangs and drug cartels.
Biden, Trump square off tonight in first U.S. presidential debate
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are preparing to square off in their first presidential debate of the campaign tonight as the tight race for leadership of the United States begins to ramp up.
How to watch the Trump-Biden CNN Presidential Debate
U.S. President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump will go head-to-head on Thursday, June 27 in the first-ever debate between a sitting and former U.S. president. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, follow along in a live chat with expert analysis on CTVNews.ca, and CTV News Channel's pre- and post-debate specials.
BREAKING Nunavut judge sentences Toronto woman to 3 years prison for Inuit identity fraud
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud.
Legal action coming to recover COVID benefit overpayments
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is ramping up efforts to recover overpayments of pandemic-related benefits.
Musicians and magicians: Avril Lavigne, David Ben among Order of Canada appointees
Avril Lavigne, Stephen Poloz and Tina Keeper are among the accomplished Canadians newly appointed to the Order of Canada.
Here's a look at the false claims you might hear during tonight's U.S. presidential debate
To hear former U.S. president Donald Trump tell it, the U.S. has fallen apart under U.S. President Joe Biden: the economy is failing, countries are emptying their prisons and mental institutions across the southern border and crime has skyrocketed.
Evacuation planning for Canadians in volatile Lebanon underway: National Defence
As tensions in Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israel increase, Canada’s Department of National Defence confirmed plans to extract Canadians from the volatile country.
Original 'Harry Potter' cover art sells for $2.6 million, setting auction record
The original illustration for the first edition of J.K. Rowling’s 1997 novel “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” has sold for a record-breaking C$2.6 million.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, Shercom, call on gov't to slash tire recycling levy
The Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the provincial government to slash the tire recycling levy in half – following allegations that some Saskatchewan scrap tires are no longer being processed in the province.
-
Regina's Breast Health Centre under construction, expected to open early 2025
The new Breast Health Centre in Regina is currently under construction and expected to open early next year.
-
'It's an overreach': Regina-born actor criticizes Parent's Bill of Rights
Regina-born actor Tatiana Maslany took the opportunity Wednesday to publicly criticize Saskatchewan's controversial Parent's Bill of Rights.
Saskatoon
-
Closure of 'scenic route' into Sask. national park could be long term issue: Parks Canada
Damage to a bridge that’s shut down the so-called “scenic route” access to the Prince Albert National Park could be a long-term issue, according to Parks Canada.
-
Sask. teen, 15, charged in fatal spring crash
A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in relation to a fatal crash that killed a 16-year-old boy in April.
-
Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, Shercom, call on gov't to slash tire recycling levy
The Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the provincial government to slash the tire recycling levy in half – following allegations that some Saskatchewan scrap tires are no longer being processed in the province.
Edmonton
-
Crash closes Highway 43 in Whitecourt
A crash early Thursday morning made Highway 43 in Whitecourt impassable.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and wet today, drying up and warming for the weekend
Rainfall warnings are in effect for western Alberta from Grande Prairie south through Rocky Mountain House and down toward Canmore.
-
McDavid, Matthews among number of finalists up for top prizes at NHL Awards
Some of the NHL's best will be recognized Thursday night at the NHL Awards.
Calgary
-
1 in hospital after stabbing in southeast Calgary
Police are investigating a stabbing along 32 Avenue S.E. on Wednesday evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Rainfall warnings west of Calgary, and severe thunderstorms likely
As expected a slow-moving low pressure system moving in to Alberta from southern B.C. has prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to expand rainfall warnings first issued on Wednesday.
-
10 things to do in Calgary over the Canada Day long weekend
Ten things happening around Calgary.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Nunavut judge sentences Toronto woman to 3 years prison for Inuit identity fraud
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud.
-
'Inhumane': Residents of Toronto condo report stifling temperatures after weeks without air conditioning
Entering their fourth week without air conditioning in their downtown Toronto condo, residents say stifling indoor temperatures have become 'unbearable.'
-
Toronto man who killed, decapitated mother sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 13 years
An Ontario man found guilty of killing and decapitating his mother in 2022 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 13 years.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario appoints supervisor to oversee hospital in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario has appointed a supervisor to oversee the Renfrew Victoria Hospital in Renfrew, Ont, after "concerning financial practices" were found during a review, according to the province.
-
Majority of PSAC members oppose new 3-day a week office mandate, union survey shows
The Public Service of Canada says 91 per cent of the more than 65,000 union members who responded to the survey said they are "strongly opposed" to the return to office mandate, and 75 per cent of respondents are willing to take action to fight the new mandate.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Nunavut judge sentences Toronto woman to 3 years prison for Inuit identity fraud
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud.
Montreal
-
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
-
Montreal makes top 50 list of most congested cities in the world
Montreal is one of the world's top 50 most congested cities, according to a report by INRIX.
-
Moisson Montreal, Renaissance founder appointed to Order of Canada
Pierre Legault, the founder of Moisson Montreal and Renaissance has been appointed to the Order of Canada.
Atlantic
-
Three-vehicle collision closes part of Nova Scotia highway
A three-vehicle collision has closed part of Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
Teacher charged with sexually assaulting student: N.S. RCMP
A teacher from Tatamagouche Regional Academy in Nova Scotia is facing multiple charges of sexual offences against a student.
-
What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis
Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash partially closes Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver, delays ferry sailings
A fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is under investigation in West Vancouver Thursday.
-
Canucks season ticket holder speaks out after membership revoked
Peter Wortman has been a Vancouver Canucks season ticket holder for 33 years, and was planning to sign on again for 2024/2025. But earlier this month, he got an email saying his full-season membership had been revoked, because the team believes he’s a ticket broker.
-
'Deeply unserious': Councillor criticizes Vancouver mayor's conversion of boardroom into gym
A Vancouver city councillor is calling out Mayor Ken Sim for apparently limiting access to a city hall boardroom and turning it into a makeshift gym.
Vancouver Island
-
Fatal crash partially closes Trans-Canada Highway in West Vancouver, delays ferry sailings
A fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is under investigation in West Vancouver Thursday.
-
Buying time: Inside the AI technology trained on B.C. wildfires
As frontline crews battled the worst wildfire season in B.C. history, a pilot project unfolded at a frantic pace at the BC Wildfire Service headquarters in Kamloops.
-
5 kittens rescued from site of human-caused wildfire on Vancouver Island
Five kittens are being treated for burns after being rescued by firefighters on Vancouver Island last week, according to the BC SPCA.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
N.L.
-
'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.
-
Federal government ends northern cod moratorium in Newfoundland after 32 years
The federal government has ended the Newfoundland and Labrador northern cod moratorium, which gutted the province's economy and transformed scores of coastal communities after it was imposed more than 30 years ago.
-
Wildfire in Labrador jumps Churchill River, hydro generating station evacuated
The Labrador wildfire threatening the town of Churchill Falls jumped the Churchill River on Tuesday, prompting the emergency evacuation of the hydroelectric generating station about seven kilometres away.
Northern Ontario
-
He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for US$175,000
Vermont has agreed to pay US$175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday.
-
More victims come forward in Ottawa rental scam
More people in Ottawa have come forward who say they've fallen victim to a real estate scam, with scammers posing as real estate agents trying to rent real properties.
-
Sudbury, Ont., Crown takes over criminal prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour
In court on Wednesday, Sudbury Crown attorney Kara Vakiparta moved to take over what had been the private prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour on a charge of criminal negligence causing death related to a 2006 mining fatality.
Barrie
-
Veteran Barrie police officers face legal battles amid allegations
High-ranking veteran Barrie police officers Bruce Gardiner and Valarie Gates had separate hearings on Wednesday, each facing prosecution in criminal court and under the Police Services Act.
-
Emotions high as family confronts Aurora man convicted of killing his wife
The Aurora man convicted in the death of his wife sat in a courtroom on Tuesday while his family gave emotional victim impact statements ahead of his sentencing.
-
Fierce Paralympian triathlon competitor hails from Wasaga Beach
Leeanne Taylor is competing in a Montreal qualifier for the Paralympics held in France this summer.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge tenants call living situation 'unbearable' as they wait for repairs from March flood
Residents at a Cambridge apartment building have been waiting four months for management to make repairs after a flood ruined four units.
-
Rentals scarce as students on University of Guelph residence waitlist scoop up available units
Some are calling it the Hunger Games of student housing.
-
'People in our community are having a hard time': Food Drive Initiative returns to Cambridge
A popular food collective service has come back to Cambridge.
London
-
Headliner change at Rock the Park in London
Rock the Park has announced an update to its lineup — replacing a headliner. Canadian classic rocker Bryan Adams will replace Neil Young and Crazy Horse.
-
SIU called in after robbery suspect tracked down by LPS K9
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a man was hurt following a robbery.
-
Educational charity director charged with fraud
Laura Pethick was hired as the executive director of Foundation for Education Perth Huron in July of 2021. Three years later, she’s accused of defrauding the charity of thousands of dollars.