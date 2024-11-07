U of M's Maya Turner becomes first female U Sports Football all-star

Maya Turner can add another accolade to her list.

The University of Manitoba Bisons kicker, who became the first woman to play in U Sports Football last year, was recently named Canada West All-Star for the recent football season - the first female athlete to do so.

“I'm so honoured to be able to have received this award along with these other great special teams players in the conference,” she said during a news conference on Thursday. “It's always been one of my goals, not just to be good at kicking for a girl, but good in the league, good in the conference, and I think this is a step towards that.”

Turner made 14 out of 18 field goal attempts during the season, with her longest travelling 48 yards.

“Even in the CFL, 48 yards isn’t just a chip shot; it’s not a gimme," said Bisons head coach Brian Dobie. “Maya is the real deal, and we felt that when we started to recruit her.”

The Bisons went 7-1 on the season but were defeated in the playoffs by the Regina Rams on Nov. 2.

Since Turner has started playing, lots of young girls have come up to her after the games to say they’re inspired by her to play football.

“I’m just so humbled to be able to be the person that other girls look up to in that way,” she said.

Turner has two years of eligibility at the University of Manitoba, but she has her sights set on the future.

“I want to just keep playing, see how much I can improve, and then after that, just try to play at the highest level,” she said.