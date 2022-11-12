U of W students and security threatened by man with machete; police arrest suspect

One man has been taken into custody after police say a suspect was swinging a machete on the University of Winnipeg campus and threatening students and security.

Police said officers were called to the campus in the 500 block of Portage Avenue around 8:15 a.m Thursday.

Investigators received reports that a man was armed with a large machete and was threatening people on campus.

Police said the man left the campus and was followed by security to the Axworthy Health and RecPlex at 300 block of Spence Street.

Police arrived and found the man inside the RecPlex. He dropped the weapon after being told to by police and was taken into custody.

Police learned afterward that the man was threatening students and security by swinging the machete and "gesturing a physical attack."

Ashok Jeetawdra Salwan, 45, of Winnipeg has been charged with possessing a weapon, uttering threat to cause bodily harm or death and resisting a peace officer.

Salwan remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.