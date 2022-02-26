Ukrainian Manitobans plan rally at Legislature Saturday
A group of Manitobans are planning to rally outside the Legislature Saturday evening as a show of support for Ukrainians amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
The rally, which is being organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Manitoba Provincial Council, is set to take place at 5 p.m. The Legislative building will also be lit up blue and yellow.
The organizers say the rally is a call to action.
"Time to show Putin the world is united in the face of Russian aggression," the program for the rally reads.
The rally comes as many people, businesses and organizations in Manitoba, including some Russian people, are condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
On Friday, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries confirmed it has pulled two Russian alcohol products from Liquor Mart shelves.
