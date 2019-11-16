Unattended cooking starts fire, sends one to hospital: WFPS
Published Saturday, November 16, 2019 10:48AM CST
WINNIPEG – After an oven fire sent one man to hospital, the Winnipeg fire Paramedic Service is warning Winnipeggers of the dangers of leaving cooking unattended.
On Nov. 15, shortly after 6:45 p.m., WFPS were called to a report of a fire in a two-storey home in the 800 block of Corydon Avenue.
When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from an oven in a suite on the second floor. One of the building tenants had partly extinguished the fire before fire crews took over. They extinguished the fire and began to ventilate smoke from the building. The suite where the fire happened had significant smoke damage, WFPS said.
One man was taken to hospital in stable condition.
WFPS said the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, caused by unattended cooking.
WFPS has some tips to keep everyone safe:
- Always stay in the kitchen while cooking. Stove burners should always be turned off when leaving the kitchen, even for a short time.
- Anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — should always be kept away from the stovetop.
- Oil should always be heated slowly. If cooking oil catches fire and the fire is small and manageable, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the pot with a metal lid. Never use water to put out an oil fire. (Source: WFPS)