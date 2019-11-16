WINNIPEG – After an oven fire sent one man to hospital, the Winnipeg fire Paramedic Service is warning Winnipeggers of the dangers of leaving cooking unattended.

On Nov. 15, shortly after 6:45 p.m., WFPS were called to a report of a fire in a two-storey home in the 800 block of Corydon Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found light smoke coming from an oven in a suite on the second floor. One of the building tenants had partly extinguished the fire before fire crews took over. They extinguished the fire and began to ventilate smoke from the building. The suite where the fire happened had significant smoke damage, WFPS said.

One man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

WFPS said the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, caused by unattended cooking.

WFPS has some tips to keep everyone safe: