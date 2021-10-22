University of Manitoba Faculty Association sets strike deadline

WINNIPEG -

The union representing more than 1,200 staff at the University of Manitoba has set a strike deadline as it pushes for improvements.

On Friday, the University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) announced it has set a bargaining deadline of Oct. 31 and a strike deadline of Nov. 2. This comes days after the union members voted to authorize a strike.

“Our members are committed to the future of public education in Manitoba, and we are frustrated that after 5 years of wage freezes and government interference that the administration can’t recognize why we continue to struggle with issues of faculty retention,” Orvie Dingwall, the UMFA President, said in a news release.

“We want the University of Manitoba to continue being a great university, but to do that requires investment in attracting and retaining the high-quality instructors, professors, and librarians who provide students with the support and opportunities they need.”

The association said the University of Manitoba Students’ Union has voted to support the UMFA.

UMFA said it has communicated the strike deadline to university administration.