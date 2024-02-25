Vacant Winnipeg building hit by multiple fires since summer

A vacant building on Sutherland Avenue has been the site of multiple fires since July, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

The latest fire took place just after 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.

The industrial building, which is located on Sutherland between Maple Street North and Argyle Street North, was previously gutted by a fire on July 4, 2023. It then sustained further damage in a blaze on Sept. 19, 2023. Several other minor fires have also taken place at this same building.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the building was considered a complete loss after the fire in July due to extreme damage with sections of the building partially collapsed.

When the WFPS arrived at Saturday’s fire, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Due to the dangerous condition, crews could not go inside, so they launched an exterior attack using aerial ladders.

Firefighters remained on the scene throughout the night to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

No one was hurt and the fire is under investigation.