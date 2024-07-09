'Very limited housing': Winnipeg Humane Society experiencing capacity crisis

The Winnipeg Humane Society has implemented a temporary intake freeze as it deals with a capacity crisis.

Currently, the organization has more than 250 animals in its shelter and 260 in foster care.

With this intake freeze, the organization is not taking in any owner surrenders, but will continue to take in sick or injured animals.

“Our satellite stores are full, all 11 of them are full,” said Daphne Hee, manager of adoptions at the Winnipeg Humane Society.

“Our shelter itself is full as well. We have no more housing or very limited housing in our adoption floor and in our holding area.”

Hee said she believes the capacity crisis is due, in part, to the rising cost of living.

“Over half the cats that came to our care were because of inability to afford vet care,” she explained.

Hee added that the Humane Society has a number of programs that can assist pet owners financially, including an emergency food bank, low-cost vet care and urgent care.

“If you’re animal is healthy and you simply just need some help, come and contact us and let us know,” she said.

To encourage people to adopt, the Winnipeg Humane Society is offering reduced adoption fees. This includes $25 for adults cats, $100 for kittens, $50 for adult dogs- large breed, and $150 for puppies.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.