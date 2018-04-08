Many in Manitoba are still working through the magnitude of the tragedy in Humboldt Saskatchewan this weekend.

Steinbach based Golden West Broadcasting said Sunday two of its employees who covered the Humboldt Broncos, Tyler Beiber and Brody Hinz, were on the bus and did not survive.

“Our form of broadcasting, we're part of those teams. We're on the bus. We broadcast the games. We help them organize,” said the company’s president Lyndon Friesen in an interview with CTV News. “It's just tragic there's no other word.”

15 people were killed following a crash between the Humboldt Broncos bus and a semi-trailer near Tisdale, SK Friday. The dead include minor hockey team players, the head coach, the bus driver, and radio broadcasters.

Friesen said his staff is in a lot of pain. Sunday he travelled to Humboldt to attend a vigil paying tribute to victims.

“We had to [be there], we had to and we want to,” Friesen said.

MANITOBA PLAYER ON BUS

Winnipegger Mathieu Gomercic plays with the Broncos and survived the crash.

His former billet mom, Donna Mikkola told CTV News Sunday “he is doing okay considering” and feels relieved after speaking with him on the phone.

Sunday Gomercic remained in hospital undergoing tests.

Dylan Thiessen is the co-captain of the Virden Oil Capitals. He played against Gromercic all his life and was told Friday night he survived.

“It’s a huge relief,” he said.

MANITOBA JUNIOR HOCKEY CLUBS MOURNING

Members of the Steinbach Pistons and Virden Oil Capitals know several people on the bus and who passed away.

Since Friday, players have had some tough conversations, said Virden Oil Capitals co-captain Dylan Thiessen.

"Very tough some of the guys knew guys more than others, and everyone is sticking together and it goes to show what a brotherhood our team is and all hockey teams are," he said. "It's a real shock and it's been tense the last few days."

"It's shock and disbelief and then obvioulsy followed by great sadnes, and the hockey world is a small one and everybody is interconnected and this has affected all our players," said Virden Oil Capitals head coach Troy Leslie.

Bonds between teams in Saskatchewan and Manitoba are so strong the Manitoba Junior Hockey League made the decision to postpone a playoff game between the two teams in Virden Sunday out of respect and sensitivity.

The teams had already competed on Friday night after the crash in Saskatchewan.

"When the game concluded Virden had to get on the bus and drive for four hours, but some of the players didn't want to do that, understandably so," said MJHL Commissioner Kim Davis.

VIGILS AND EVENTS TO SUPPORT HUMBOLDT IN MANITOBA

Opaskwayak Cree Nation is holding a vigil Sunday night at the Gordon Lathlin Memorial Centre at 7 p.m.

People are planning to gather for a group photo to send to the Humboldt Broncos at 7:30 p.m., before lighting candles at 8p.m.

People are encouraged to bring signs and wear a hockey jersey. Everyone from the First Nation, The Pas and surrounding areas are invited.

On Monday at 7 p.m., the Flin Flon Bombers and Flin Flon Minor Hockey are planning a vigil at the Whitney Forum. People are asked to bring at candle.

MJHL Commissioner Kim Davis said people are feeling trauma here in Manitoba.

Kids Help Phone is reminding people who may need support they can call or text their service in the province.

Schools have also been impacted.

Pembina Trails School Division tweeted it plans to lower its' flags on Monday.

Acadia Junior High is encouraging students to wear green and yellow Monday to support victims and families.