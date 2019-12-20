WINNIPEG -- A VIA train that travels from Toronto to Vancouver, with stops In Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Edmonton along the way, is running 24 hours behind schedule after being stranded due to mechanical issues.

In a statement to CTV News, VIA Rail said there were two mechanical failures related to overheating bearings, related to propulsion motors.

It said the cause of the failures is under investigation.

VIA Rail added the train left Toronto Wednesday, and passengers were lodged in Sudbury before the train was “back on the move.”

VIA said 135 passengers are onboard and crew members are ensuring their comfort and security, and it, "apologizes for the impact this situation has on its passengers travelling plans and is looking into different alternatives to ensure everyone’s safe arrival at their final destination.”

With the holidays just around the corner, this is likely to impact people’s holiday plans, as the train isn’t schedule to leave Vancouver now until Dec. 24.

VIA said for those who have been affected by this delay, there are three options customers can take.

Customers can either wait for the delayed departure from Vancouver, cancel their trip for a full refund, or exchange their trip for a later date at no additional cost.

Its website indicated the train is near Hornepayne, Ont.