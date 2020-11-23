WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have identified a 33-year-old man as the victim of the city’s latest homicide.

On Monday, police identified the man discovered in a residence on Sunday as Ronald Dennis Ducharme of Winnipeg, and are treating his death as a homicide.

Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Charles Street at 2:26 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive man in an apartment building.

It is the 39th homicide in the city of Winnipeg in 2020.

Anyone with information on Ducharme’s death is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

-With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.