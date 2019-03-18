

CTV Winnipeg





The victim of a vehicle-theft early Sunday morning used an app to help get their wheels back later that day, said Winnipeg police.

The vehicle was stolen at around 3 a.m. after being left running at a business in the 1600 block of Main Street. Police said the victim tried unsuccessfully to stop the vehicle before reporting the theft.

A cellphone was left inside the vehicle, which is how police said the victim tracked it down.

Using an app tied to the phone, the victim found the vehicle in the 800 block of Leila Avenue and approached it.

That’s when police said a suspect got out and took off, only to be chased by the victim, who caught up with the suspect and, with the help of security guards in the area, held him until police arrived.

No one was hurt, police said, and the vehicle was recovered.

Winnipeg resident Justin Gledhill, 24, was taken into custody and has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.