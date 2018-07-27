

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: On Tuesday the province said the 'Do Not Consume' advisory has been lifted after sampling showed no presence of coliform bacteria and that chlorine residuals remain stable.

EARLIER: Residents of Victoria Beach are being warned not to drink the water from their taps.

The province said a 'Do Not Consume' advisory was issued Friday for those using the Victoria Beach water system.

The notice was issued after an unauthorized chemical was added to the treatment process.

It said water may be contaminated with bacteria or other pathogens and hydrogen peroxide.

Boiling the water will not make it safe to drink.

The water can still be used for household purposes such as washing dishes or laundry.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.