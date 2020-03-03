WINNIPEG -- A vigil is set to be held on Tuesday evening to remember a teenage boy who died in a home invasion one year ago.

Jaime Adao, 17, was killed on March 3, 2019. At the time he was home alone with his grandmother when, police say, an attacker broke into the home on McGee Street and assaulted the high school senior with a weapon. The teen was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Adao was a student at Tec Voc High School, who was set to graduate last year.

Roxanne Roy, Adao’s aunt, described her nephew as a star student.

“He was very determined,” she told CTV Winnipeg last year. “He was actually talking about his graduation, what he would wear to his graduation because he was supposed to graduate this year.”

The teen’s parents moved from the Philippines to Manitoba through the provincial nominee program and opened two successful bakeries. Roy said Adao’s parents passed on their love for baking to their son.

“He wanted to do something that could keep his family’s legacy so he wanted to do baking,” she said. “He loves to bake.”

In June, Adao’s parents received an honorary diploma from Booth University College’s faculty of business and administrative studies in memory of the teen.

Tuesday’s vigil is being put on by 204 Neighbourhood Watch. It begins at 6:30 p.m. at 899 Bannatyne Avenue. Attendees are asked to bring flowers and candles.

CHARGES LAID IN THE TEEN’S DEATH

At the time of Adao’s attack, police shot suspect Ronald Bruce Chubb, 29, who survived and was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Investigators believe a second man was inside the home during the homicide.

Winnipeg’s Georgie Delmar James, 34, was arrested while in custody at the Headingley Correctional Centre. He was charged with manslaughter.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

- With files from CTV’s Jackie Dunham and Jeremie Charron.