WINNIPEG -- An employee at a Winnipeg Walmart has tested positive for COVID-19.

Walmart Canada said an associate from the Walmart Winnipeg North Supercentre, which is located on McPhillips Street, has tested positive for the virus.

The employee last worked in the store on August 2.

“Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate,” said a Walmart Canada spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

“We also have regular enhanced cleaning in the store and other social distancing measures.”

Walmart Canada said it has contacted public health.