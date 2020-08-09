WINNIPEG -- A McDonald's in Brandon, Man. is closed for cleaning after an employee was presumed to be positive for COVID-19.

McDonald's Canada said an employee from the 2626 Victoria Avenue location reported they presumed positive for COVID-19 late Saturday.

The company said the employee worked their last shift on August 7 from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

"Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald's Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party," McDonald's Canada said in a written statement to CTV News.

The company said all staff members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.

Along with increased cleaning and physical distancing measures, McDonald's said employees have to wear masks at all times while working in the restaurant and have to wear gloves to take payment and serve guests.

"Maintaining the health and well-being of our crew and guests is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor and adapt measures, where necessary," said the company in its statement.

McDonald's Canada did not say when the restaurant will reopen but mentioned they are trying to open as soon and as safely as possible.