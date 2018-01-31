Four days into Swan River’s water crisis and the town is warning people the water emergency is not over.

A town issued a release Wednesday morning saying the situation is still very critical.

“While we are still able to produce small amounts of safe water, this can change at any time. While crews are making great progress there is no timeline for the completion of repairs and return to normal water usage,” said the release.

The town said Wednesday it needs everyone to continue drastically reducing the consumption of water.

“This means no baths, no showers, no washing clothes or running dishwashers. These activities are major water consumption activities that deplete our water reserves,” said the release.

Sunday the community located about 500 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg declared a local state of emergency after telling residents a total loss of water was imminent.

Deputy Mayor Lance Jacobson said the problem stems from multiple mechanical issues with the town’s three deep artesian wells. Two have been out of order. One was functioning but not at the normal rate.

He said the town is waiting for several parts to fix the wells, and is not clear when everything will be back to normal.

“We don’t want to give false hope,” said Jacobson.

He said the town still has the resources to fight a fire and there is no boil water advisory at this time.

The reservoir has reached a safe level for crews to do repairs on the wells when the parts arrive.

Jacobson said some parts need to be flown in.

Bottled water and bulk potable water remain available at the Swan Valley Regional Secondary School Trades building daily from 8:00 am to 10:00 p.m. Portable toilets have been set up at the Swan Valley Co-op wash bay and are also open from 8:00 am to 10:00 p.m.

All schools remain closed except the high school where students are writing exams.

The town said Monday about 50 volunteers are helping during the water crisis.

To volunteer or report an emergency issue people are asked to call the town office at 204-734-4586.