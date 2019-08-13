

CTV News Winnipeg





The Waverley Underpass project area at Waverley Street and Taylor Avenue will be closed to motorists this weekend as the city prepares to move traffic from the detour road through the new underpass.

The closure will be in place from Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. to Aug. 19 at 6 a.m. The boundaries of the area that will be off-limits include:

Taylor from the Re-Fit approach to Cambridge Street;

Waverley from Wilkes to Mathers Avenues;

On Aug. 17 from around 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be no through traffic on Hurst Way/Wilkes Avenue at Waverley.

The city notes that cyclists and pedestrians will have access to a multi-use path on the east side of Waverley.

The Waverley Underpass is set to open on Aug. 19 once the closure ends, though road work is still required to remove the detour road and rebuild a section of the Taylor intersection.

The city said for a time period following the road closure, there will be temporary moving restrictions that include:

No left turns east Taylor at Waverley;

No left turns northbound Waverley at Taylor;

No left turns southbound Waverley at Taylor

Limited through lanes.

There will still be construction-related delays after the weekend closure and drivers are advised to use alternate routes such as Kenaston Boulevard and Pembina Highway. Construction is scheduled to be complete in November 2019 and landscaping by spring 2020.

More details about the weekend closure and the new underpass can be found on the project’s website.