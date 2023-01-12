'We are always in need': Animal blood bank facing significant shortage

New donors are needed after the Canadian Animal Blood Bank navigated a holiday season with a significant shortage of blood.

According to the bank, they were short 40 to 50 units of blood over the holiday season, and the need still hasn’t been fully met.

“We are always in need of new donors so that we can continue to provide high-quality blood products for dogs all over Canada,” explained veterinarian Jonas Watson.

The blood bank started over 20 years ago here in Manitoba and since then, expanded across the country, saving countless lives.

It relies on donors like Rosie, a nine-year-old rescue greyhound who regularly donates her sought-after DEA 1- blood.

Aside from her coveted blood type, she’s the ideal candidate to donate; she’s up to date on core vaccines, is under eight years old, weighs 55 pounds or more, and has an even temper.

“It's such a small thing and it makes such a big difference in people's lives,” said Beth Knight, Rosie’s mother and lab director at the Canadian Animal Blood Bank.

So far, Rosie has donated over 16 times.

The whole process takes about four minutes, is easy, pain-free and the dogs get a treat at the end of the donation.

One unit can save at least two to three pets.

One-year-old dog Bella needed blood last fall because she was severely anemic. Her mom Jodie Kravetsky said she would have died without a timely blood transfusion.

“She wouldn't be here without it, and she's my heart. I don't know what I would have done if I had lost her that young,” Kravetsky said.

Stronger and healthier, Bella is now a donor herself.

But the bank said more donors are still needed. Unlike humans who can donate for many decades, dogs can only give for up to ten years, meaning more donors are constantly needed.

Kravetsky said donating is an amazing gift to animals and their owners all across the country

“Those dogs are unbelievable and their owners are their heroes, too,” she said.

Anyone interested in donating to the Canadian Animal Blood Bank can sign up on its website.