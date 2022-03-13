'We only have a couple of dates left': Loosened restrictions spark wedding boom in Manitoba
Capacity limits, face masks and early last calls -- the pandemic forced many brides and grooms to postpone their vows, but now, the hard-hit wedding industry is catching a break with the loosening of health restrictions.
Brides-to-be filled the RBC Convention Centre on Sunday for the Wonderful Wedding Show, which is back after taking a pandemic break.
"Our last show was January 2020, so we had to cancel the '21 show, and then we postponed the January 2022 show to March now, and we're so happy, and all our vendors are so happy," said Sherri Rheubottom, the event's show manager.
The pandemic saw many brides and grooms to be decide to delay their big day rather than deal with rapidly changing health restrictions.
"The wedding industry was hit harder than any industry," said Rheubottom. "They rely on every single event, and when that happened, weddings were cancelled, a lot of weddings were postponed."
According to Rheubottom, attendance at Sunday’s event was at pre-pandemic levels, showing a glimpse of hope for the wedding industry.
Attending the show were Jasmin Wolf and her fiancé Simon Mitchell. The couple decided to hold their 100-person wedding in 2023 to avoid any chance of restrictions interfering.
"That kind of played a role into deciding to move into 2023 rather than 2022 with how much people have had to reschedule and flip around and make adjustments we are hoping to not have to do that," said Wolf.
With many couples postponing their nuptials, related businesses like wedding planners are now receiving calls from couples wanting to make up for lost time.
"Since January, we've been seeing the calls," said Emma Singh, a wedding planner at her company Emma Singh Creative. "I think with the loosening of the restrictions and now the restriction the mask leaving on March 15th here in Winnipeg, we anticipate it to get even busier."
It's a similar story for wedding venues like the Inn at the Forks.
The hotel said interest has picked up dramatically in the last six months, with non-stop inquiries coming in the last two, offering an important chance to make up for business lost during the restrictions.
"They've been hard on the business, and it's been unfortunate that people had these plans that then all of a sudden they weren't able to go through, so it's nice to see it," said Mike McLean, the hotel's executive sales manager.
Southwood Golf and Country Club said it's also seen an increase in calls.
"Weddings are filling up for sure. We only have a couple of dates left, especially for next year," said Bridgette Scott, who was representing Southwood at the wedding show.
The loosening of restrictions is an exciting chance for both couples and businesses alike.
"Because they've had so many restrictions, they're actually even more flexible with what we're looking at and what we're needing as a couple for our day," said Wolf.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian airstrike pounds base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Russian missiles pounded a military base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that served as a crucial hub for co-operation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting its defence. The barrage marked an escalation of Moscow's offensive and moved the fighting perilously close to the Polish border.
Canada's defence minister says Russia committing war crimes in Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand stepped up the federal government's condemnation of Russia on Sunday, accusing the country of 'unforgiveable' aggression and war crimes in Ukraine following a recent attack that killed 35 people.
Russia and Ukraine give brightest assessment yet of progress in talks on war
Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet on Sunday of progress in their talks on the war in Ukraine, suggesting there could be positive results within days.
Canadians campaign to stop condo development at D-Day landing site
A group of Canadians is petitioning the federal government to stop a proposed condo development on Juno Beach in France, where hundreds of Canadians died during the D-Day landings of the Second World War.
William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat' and 'The Big Chill,' has died. He was 71.
Five students from India identified as victims of fatal crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont.
Five people from India, who were studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, have been identified as the victims of a devastating crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. on Saturday.
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker who traveled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world for documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering, died Sunday after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle in Ukraine.
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
A bus carrying about 50 Ukrainian refugees overturned on a major highway in northern Italy at dawn on Sunday, killing a young mother, Italian firefighters said.
Invasion jolts Russia's friends in tiny West-leaning Moldova
Across the border from war-engulfed Ukraine, tiny, impoverished Moldova, an ex-Soviet republic now looking eagerly westward, has watched with trepidation as the Russian invasion unfolds.
Regina
-
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.
-
Regina Police arrest male driving stolen vehicle, evading police
Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a 35-year-old man after he evaded police in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.
-
Local landmark Cabri Hotel destroyed by fire
The town of Cabri saw one its most prominent buildings burn to the ground Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.
-
Local landmark Cabri Hotel destroyed by fire
The town of Cabri saw one its most prominent buildings burn to the ground Saturday morning.
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassers
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay plays host to regional ringette championship
North Bay has played host to hundreds of ringette players, coaches, fans, and officials for an end of the season regional championship
-
Cochrane artist supports Kidney Foundation by selling unique creations
One in 10 Canadians have kidney disease and a Cochrane artist is selling unique creations to help the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
-
Uptick in people wanting to volunteer
Volunteer Sudbury is a non profit organization that matches people willing to give of their time with organizations that need help
Edmonton
-
ASIRT investigating fatal EPS confrontation during arrest attempt
One person is dead after a police confrontation during an arrest attempt, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Kenney government increases annual funding for anti-hate crimes program
Places of worship, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated crimes will soon be able to access more government money to help protect themselves.
-
University of Alberta Students' Union disappointed by decision to drop mask mandate
Students and staff at the University of Alberta will no longer be mandated to wear masks starting March 16.
Toronto
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
-
Transport truck full of live fish rolls over on busy Toronto highway
A ramp at one of Toronto’s busiest highway interchanges was shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying live fish rolled over on its side.
-
Patrick Brown joins race to lead Conservative Party of Canada
Patrick Brown has officially joined the race to lead the federal Conservatives.
Calgary
-
Freedom protest disturbing more than just the peace, Calgary mayor says
Frustration has now spilled over into city council, where Mayor Jyoti Gondek and several councillors are calling out the Calgary Police Service for a lack of action on ongoing protests in the city's Beltline neighbourhood.
-
Kenney government increases annual funding for anti-hate crimes program
Places of worship, not-for-profit agencies, registered charities and other organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated crimes will soon be able to access more government money to help protect themselves.
-
Shooting at southeast Calgary apartment building under investigation
Calgary police say they are investigating a shooting that took place at a southeast apartment building early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area students among Ont. Hwy 401 crash victims
Montreal-area students were among those killed in the Saturday Highway 401 crash near Quinte West, Ont. according to local police.
-
‘Tears of joy’ as 11-year-old Montreal girl breathes normally for the first time
In a series of long and complex operations, a surgeon was able to reconstruct the girl's weak and damaged trachea using moulds and cartilage from her ribs.
-
Quebec sugar shack owners say the COVID-19 pandemic saved the iconic industry
Sugar shack owners across Quebec are reopening their dining rooms for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and strangely, they are crediting the novel coronavirus with revitalizing their industry.
Ottawa
-
Five students from India identified as victims of fatal crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont.
Five people from India, who were studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto Area, have been identified as the victims of a devastating crash on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. on Saturday.
-
Debate over mask mandate in schools continues ahead of OCDSB special meeting Monday
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees meet Monday to discuss mask mandates following a provincial direction to end mandatory mask use in schools as of March 21.
-
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Missing fisherman found following search off the coast of Canso, N.S.
A missing fisherman has been found following a search and rescue mission that took place off the coast of Canso, N.S., Sunday.
-
End of restrictions: N.B. prepares to lift COVID-19 mandates Monday
New Brunswick's COVID-19 mandate will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday, part of a timeline made public last month.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Downtown Kitchener
A portion of Charles Street in Kitchener has been shut down after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
-
'Difficult to get good visibility': Search for missing girl in Mitchell hits one week mark
Members of the West Perth Fire Department combined their efforts with members of Perth East and North Perth on Sunday to search for a 10-year-old girl last seen at Whirl Creek in Mitchell a week ago.
-
Mask mandates, wedding ring found, Arkells help out: Top stories of the week
The decision to terminate mask mandates, a wedding ring found in Elora, and Waterloo Region getting ready to welcome Ukrainian refugees round out the top stories of the week.
Vancouver
-
'Partying like it's 2019': Nightclubs pleased with timing of end of B.C.'s mask mandate
The first weekend since B.C. lifted its mask mandate for indoor public spaces brought crowds and a sense of optimism to the province's nightlife industry.
-
Regulator fines engineers 8 years after Mount Polley disaster in B.C.
Three engineers have been disciplined nearly eight years after British Columbia's worst mining disaster.
-
Rainfall warning issued as storm approaches Metro Vancouver
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound ahead of "an extended period of heavy rain" expected Sunday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
Chocolates, hash browns, mushroom jerky sold in B.C. recalled due to undeclared ingredients
In the last three days, three different companies have issued recalls of food products sold in B.C. due to the inclusion of ingredients that were not declared on the labels.
-
New community health centre opening this week in Greater Victoria
A new community health centre will open this week in Greater Victoria, before its ongoing renovation and expansion is complete.
-
'Partying like it's 2019': Nightclubs pleased with timing of end of B.C.'s mask mandate
The first weekend since B.C. lifted its mask mandate for indoor public spaces brought crowds and a sense of optimism to the province's nightlife industry.