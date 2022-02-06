'We're extremely proud': Manitoba Olympic athlete's home city cheering her on during Olympic debut

The Mayor of Brandon, along with the city's residents, are cheering on three Manitoba athletes set to take to the ice Sunday night with Canada's women's hockey team.

Goaltender Kristen Campbell is making her Olympic debut at the winter games in Beijing – an inspiration for the residents in her home city of Brandon, the city's mayor said.

"We're extremely proud that she was born and raised in Brandon," Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest told CTV News. "It's very enlightening and inspirational to see someone come out of our community and rise to such a degree in her sport, both with Team Canada and her other endeavours."

He said though the pandemic has put a damper on in-person gatherings to watch the Olympics, residents will still be cheering the athletes on – especially some of the younger ones.

"In this case, young women that are hockey players would certainly look at Kristen, and I'm sure be quite inspired by this," Chrest said.

"We're really obviously rooting for her and the whole team, and really hoping that they bring home gold."

Campbell is one of three Manitobans on the women's hockey team.

Ashton Bell, from the Deloraine area of the province, is also making her Olympic debut this year with the team.

Deloraine Reeve Gord Weidenhamer shared a picture of Facebook of a message painted on hay bales cheering on the athlete.

"GO CANADA GO," Weidenhamer said in the post. "We are all very proud of you Ashton."

Jocelyne Larocque, from Ste. Anne is also on the team, though this is her third Olympics.

The Canadian women's hockey team was already played a few games in Beijing so far – beating Switzerland 12-1 on Thursday, and beating Finland 11-1 on Saturday.

The team is set to take on the Russian Olympic Committee Sunday night at 11:10 p.m.