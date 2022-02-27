'We're hoping to dig up more': Families take to the snow to uncover buried fire hydrants

With Winnipeg facing one of its snowiest winters on record so far, a group of Manitobans is taking it upon themselves to help uncover fire hydrants buried in the snow.

On Sunday, Shiela Redublo and her family was decked out in winter gear, shovels in hand, hunting for fire hydrants buried in the snow in Headingley.

"This is our sixth hydrant so far, we're hoping to dig up more," said Redublo, an organizer of the Sulat-Kamay Charity.

This year, the Sulat-Kamay Charity has launched an 'adopt a hydrant' program for children and their families.

"We encourage children and their families to dig out and clear the fire hydrants in their communities, in their areas or in their schools, so that the firefighters can have easy access and faster access in times of emergency," said Redublo, adding she was inspired by a similar program put on by the fire department in Headingley.

"We're trying to dig as much fire hydrants that are buried deep, and now we're consciously looking for an orange pole sticking out anywhere."

She said each family who digs out a fire hydrant in their area can send in a picture to the Sulat-Kamay Charity and will be entered into a raffle. Redublo said local businesses have sponsored gift cards for the raffle, with winners being announced by the end of the month.

As of last week, Winnipeg had received 156.6 centimetres of snow, making it the third-highest snowfall on record when compared to other years. A spokesperson for the city said, following a major residential snow clearing operation that ended on Friday, crews are now focussed on hauling away snow from high snow piles and uncovering hydrants.

Still, the city says it would accept the help to uncover fire hydrants.

“There is a marker that extends above each hydrant, which makes it possible for snow clearing crews or Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service to locate any buried hydrants," the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

"Some hydrants may get missed on occasion. If residents find one that is buried on their street and they are willing and able to shovel around it, they can, or they can contact 311 to report it."

More information about the Sulat-Kamay Charity's 'Adopt a Hydrant' program can be found online.