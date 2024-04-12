'We're pretty stoked': Winnipeggers can now hit the links and city-run courses are open

For the first time in 2024, city-owned golf courses opened up in Winnipeg, with golfers lined up ready to hit the links.

"I think it's pretty awesome. We're pretty stoked," said Connor who was enjoying a day at the golf course. "There's a good group of us and it's the first day of gold. So it's good."

Windsor Park and other city-run courses were able to open 15 days earlier than last year as the city has been hit with continuous nice weather.

"I think within 20 minutes, both here and Kildonan were booked from start (of the day) until 1 or 2 p.m. in the afternoon," said golf operations coordinator for the city Dave Comaskey. "People are anxious to play golf."

Comaskey said the game is seeing an upswing in popularity right now.

"I've been in the golf business for 25 years, and there's been peaks and valleys. And I would suggest that we're in a peak right now."

Last year, 12 city-owned courses hosted nearly 107,000 rounds of golf, a 29 per cent increase from 2022.

The city did increase green fees at four courses by a dollar or two this year. The spring rate for 18 holes at Windsor Park will set you back $41.

"Inflation and cost of fuel and cost of labour and all that is a factor," said Comaskey. "But we were very conscious of what we're charging and have been able to maintain a dollar or two increase annually."

Those who are looking to tee-off can book tee times online or by phoning pro shops.

Spring rates will be in effect until April 26.