'We saw an increased need': Cheer board already taking calls from people in need of hampers this holiday season

One Winnipeg organization is preparing to help more people in need than ever before this holiday season, and they are getting an early jump on it.

Winnipeg’s Christmas Cheer Board has started taking calls a week earlier than normal as the organization is anticipating there will be a greater need for hampers.

"We try and start after Remembrance Day. This year, because we saw an increased need, we decided to open the phone lines early," said Shawna Bell, the executive director of the cheer board.

"While we won't have folks on site to do hamper packing until after Remembrance Day, we felt it was important to open the lines and have applications go."

Last year, Bell said the organization completed 18,313 hampers, and they are now expecting more than 19,000 this time around.

"Seeing the way the economy has changed over the past couple of years has really signified that the need is so much greater. And all you have to do is walk into a grocery store and (you see) the impact of the prices on the shelves."

Steve Lavergne has been volunteering at the cheer board for more than 10 years and has noticed the need is greater every year.

"I've been working the call centre and it's busier and busier every year," he said.

Lavergne talks with many people throughout a day in the call centre and said each person is going through their own situation, so it's important to try to help them any way possible.

"(People are) lonely or financially stressed…a lot of people are having health issues on top of the financial stress, so anything we can do to kind of brighten that up a little bit."

Bell notes there can be a lot of stereotypes associated with people accessing hampers, but people from all walks of life need help.

"So we do receive application from low income families, but…it's students who are trying to make ends meet and have a part-time job. It's newcomers who have come here and things are just a little bit different here than where they're from, so it's causing them to need some supports. It's also, to be honest with you, I feel that we're going to see this year that some of the very folks who have donated and helped us in the past are going to need us this year," said Bell.

Once again this year, the cheer board is partnering with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to help families who are new to the province.

"We're working with them to identify the families that do still need us and make sure that we have people on site that can talk them, help them apply."

When putting together a hamper, Bell said it consists of non-perishable food items, but can also include gifts and toys for children. Depending on how many people are in a household, the hamper can weigh anywhere from 18 to 60-plus pounds.

For those who are looking to apply for a hamper, details can be found on the cheer board's website.

Those looking to donate and volunteer can also find more information online.