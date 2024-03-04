'We want accountability': Parents of woman killed by drunk driver want passenger charged

The family of a Winnipeg woman killed by a drunk driver wants another person to face charges.

24-year-old Jordyn Reimer was the designated driver for a group of her friends in May 2022. A truck, driven by an impaired driver, collided with her vehicle at the corner of Bond Street and Kildare Avenue West. Reimer was killed in the crash.

Tyler Goodman, the driver of the truck, pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and was sentenced in November to seven years in prison.

Now, Reimer’s parents want another person to be held responsible.

“We want accountability,” Jordyn's mother, Karen Reimer, said at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Monday.

During Goodman’s sentencing, court heard that a friend took his truck keys away from him that night, but someone else gave them back.

Now, Reimer’s parents Karen and Doug want an independent review of the decision not to charge that person.

“We are not happy with the prosecutor’s office with their decision not to prosecute the passenger,” Karen Reimer said.

On Monday, they met with Manitoba Justice Minister Matt Wiebe hoping charges will be filed.

“I think he’s agreed to look into the possibility of an independent review of the prosecution’s decision,” Doug Reimer said.

However, because Goodman is appealing his sentence, Wiebe said he can’t comment and can’t say if a review is a possibility.

The minister said he is bring forward new legislation in the upcoming spring session to toughen drunk driving laws.

“To move the needle on impaired driving is absolutely a priority of this government,” Wiebe said.

The spring session is set to start on Wednesday.