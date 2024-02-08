Weather, icebuild up causing power outages

Manitoba Hydro says Thursday evening’s weather caused power outages for thousands of customers.

In a social media post on X, Manitoba Hydro says parts of Winnipeg, south-central Manitoba and Rural areas near Brandon are all dealing with power outages.

In Winnipeg, there are approximately 3,400 customers without power in the Charleswood, Westwood, and Tuxedo areas in an outage that stretched to parts of Sage Creek. Manitoba Hydro says there is no estimated time of restoration.

In the Westman region, there are roughly one thousand customer without power in communities west of Brandon including Carman, Rivers, and Moline. Manitoba Hydro is estimating this area’s power will be restored around 9 p.m.

Manitoba Hydro says it is also seeing outages in the south central region including St. Claude, Oakville, and Treherne.