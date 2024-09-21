Week three of high school football wraps up

Seven games on Friday capped off week three of the Winnipeg high school football season.

In AAAA action, the Oak Park Raiders blanked the St. Paul’s Crusaders 42-0. The Raiders have yet to allow a point scored against in three games this season.

The Elmwood Giants remain undefeated after a dominant 41-7 win over the Maples Marauders.

The Springfield Sabres also moved to 3-0 following a 43-14 rout of the Miles Mac Buckeyes.

The Crocus Plains Plainsmen earned their first win of the campaign after beating the Kelvin Clippers 17-3.

In AAA matchups, the Fort Frances Muskies improved to 3-0 on the year after shutting out the Beaver Brae Broncos 35-0

The Dryden Eagles soared past the St. John’s Tigers 52-30, and the John Taylor Pipers topped the Portage Collegiate Institute Trojans 20-2.

Week four of the WHSFL kicks off Wednesday afternoon. All 18 games will begin with a moment of silence as part of Truth & Reconciliation Week.