Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service are on the scene of a collision on westbound Goulet Street at St. Mary’s Avenue that left a truck flipped over on its side at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The curb lane of Goulet Street was blocked by emergency crews and the accident.

Emergency crews were observed on scene cleaning up debris.

The City of Winnipeg confirmed nobody needed to be taken to hospital.