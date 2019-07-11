WFPS respond to flipped truck on Goulet
WFPS is on the scene of an accident on Goulet Street. CTV photo/Alex Brown
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 6:45AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, July 11, 2019 8:14AM CST
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service are on the scene of a collision on westbound Goulet Street at St. Mary’s Avenue that left a truck flipped over on its side at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The curb lane of Goulet Street was blocked by emergency crews and the accident.
Emergency crews were observed on scene cleaning up debris.
The City of Winnipeg confirmed nobody needed to be taken to hospital.