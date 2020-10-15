WINNIPEG -- The stepdaughter of a Winnipeg man found dead in the deep brush in a remote area of southern Manitoba wants whoever is responsible for his death brought to justice.

“What happened to him? How did this happen?” are a couple of questions that ran through Sabrina Clarke’s mind when she found out Wednesday Bud Paul’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.

“We just want answers.”

Paul, 56, was reported missing to Winnipeg police on Aug. 7. RCMP announced Wednesday his remains were found Aug. 11 by hunters in Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation. Investigators said he was murdered, and his body was hidden. They haven’t said how or when Paul was killed.

Officers said Paul worked for a furniture company in Winnipeg where Clarke said her stepdad was well-liked.

“That’s where he met my mom,” said Clarke, noting Paul had been living on his own since her mom died four years ago.

Clarke, who now lives in Alberta, said while they haven’t seen each other much in recent years due to distance Paul was “Grandpa Bud” to her children.

“He was a very mild-mannered, sweet man,” said Clarke. “He had a really big heart. He was funny.”

RCMP REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP FILLING IN 'GAPS OF TIME'

On Aug. 10, one day before the discovery of his remains, Paul’s car was torched on Queen Street between Portage and Ness Avenues. Investigators previously said the car was left there by a man and a woman who took a taxi after abandoning the vehicle.

Paul was last seen alive Aug. 1 at the Liquor Mart in Neepawa, Man. with two other people, who’ve since been identified, in photos which have been released by the RCMP. Investigators previously said they believe the trio may have travelled together from Dauphin, Man. to Neepawa in Paul’s red Chevrolet Trax.

The RCMP said it’s received a number of valuable tips and believes it’s close to solving the homicide but made a plea to the public for information to put together the last few pieces of the investigation.

“We know there are people who still have important information and have yet to come forward to police,” said Supt. Michael Koppang, officer in charge of RCMP Major Crime Services. “Investigators continue to fill in a timeline that has become critical to this investigation.”

“There are gaps of time that we need your help with.”

The RCMP said it’s looking for anyone who came into contact with Paul or the individuals with him while he was travelling to or from Neepawa or while he was in Neepawa.

Investigators said they’re also still trying to identify the woman who they say was involved in leaving Paul’s vehicle on Queen Street prior to the car being set on fire.

In addition, they want to speak with anyone who saw anything suspicious in or around Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation in the days leading up to Aug. 11.

The RCMP said investigators have conducted an extensive search at Paul’s home and have located key evidence.

Supt. Koppang told reporters police didn’t go public with the information sooner because it would’ve compromised the investigation. The RCMP said it’s been keeping Paul’s family informed.

Clarke said she was told earlier this month Paul was found dead but only learned yesterday from police the case has turned into a homicide investigation.

“I can’t wrap my brain around any of this,” said Clarke. “How he would even end up in a situation like this.”

“If anybody knows anything, please contact the RCMP so that we can get justice for him.”

The RCMP is asking anyone with information to call its tip line at 431-489-8551.