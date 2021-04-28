WINNIPEG -- If you’re planning to sell items you don’t need at a garage sale as part of spring cleaning, you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Under Manitoba’s current public health orders, garage sales and yard sales are currently prohibited. The orders took effect on Wednesday and are scheduled to expire on May 26.

“All gatherings on the property of a private residence are prohibited. This includes both indoor and outdoor gatherings including garage sales,” a message from the province’s COVID-19 bulletin reads on Wednesday.

New gathering limits were put in place to help stop the spread of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Manitoba.

Under the current orders, Manitobans are not allowed to have visitors at private households, either indoors or outdoors. Some exceptions to the rule exist, including providing health care, child care, or performing renovations. In addition, people who live alone are allowed to have one designated person as a visitor.

Outdoor gatherings on public property are limited to 10 people, including household members. Indoor gatherings are not allowed.