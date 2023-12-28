What's open and closed in Winnipeg on New Year's Day

New Year’s Day is coming up on Monday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

C.F. Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

All rural Liquor Marts will open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on New Year’s Day.

There will be no recycling or garbage collection on New Year’s Day. This means that your regular collection day will be one day later throughout the week of New Year’s.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Eve, Winnipeg Transit will operate with extended hours on select routes. More information can be found online.

The City of Winnipeg and MPI are also working together to ensure Winnipeggers get home safely on New Year’s Eve by offering the Free Ride Program. This initiative applies to all Winnipeg Transit and Transit Plus services starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and runs until the end of service.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The Brady Road Landfill will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on New Year’s Day.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on New Year’s Day.

All arenas will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, unless otherwise indicated, and will reopen on Jan. 2. The Ab McDonald Arena will be open over the winter break. The hours can be found online.

All indoor pools will close at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will remain closed on New Year’s Day.

The Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool is closed for maintenance from Dec. 12 to Jan.6.

All fitness and leisure centres close at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will remain closed on New Year’s Day.

The Animal Services Agency will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and Day.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and is closed on New Year’s Day.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Manitoba Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Forks will be offering New Year’s Day activities, as opposed to its traditional New Year’s Eve celebration. More information can be found online.