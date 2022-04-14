What's open and closed over Easter weekend in Manitoba

The Easter long weekend is coming up, which means some businesses, services and organizations will be closed or opening at reduced operating hours.

Good Friday, which takes places on April 15, is considered a statutory holiday in the province. However, the province does not recognize Easter Sunday and Monday, April 17 and 18 respectively, as stat holidays, but they may still affect closures and operating hours at some businesses and facilities.

The following list shows what is open and closed over the Easter long weekend in Manitoba:

SHOPPING

Kildonan Place, St. Vital Centre, Garden City Shopping Centre and Grant Park Shopping Centre are closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday, but closed on Easter Sunday.

CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

LIQUOR MART

All Winnipeg, Brandon and rural Liquor Marts will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices are closed for Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot and the Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open over the long weekend.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots are not open on Good Friday or Easter Monday.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday.

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Select libraries will be open on Monday. A full list can be found online. https://wpl.winnipeg.ca/library/branchpages/branch.aspx

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday. It will be open on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

The Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, the administrative office at the Brookside Cemetery will close on Good Friday and reopen the following Tuesday.

CITY-OWNED INDOOR POOLS

On Good Friday, the Pan Am Pool will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Margaret Grant Pool will open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All other indoor pools will be closed.

On Easter Sunday, city-owned and operated pools that are scheduled to be open will close at 4 p.m.

On Easter Monday, the Pan Am pool will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All other indoor pools are closed.

CITY-OWNED FITNESS CENTRES

On Good Friday, all city-owned fitness centres will be closed, except for the Pan Am Pool, open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre, open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Easter Sunday, all fitness centres that are regularly scheduled to be open will close at 4 p.m.

On Easter Monday, all fitness centres will be closed, except the Pan Am Pool, which will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ATTRACTIONS

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day over the Easter long weekend.

The Forks will be open on Good Friday and the entire Easter long weekend. Hours may vary by tenant.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday and closed on Easter Sunday and Monday.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, but is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

The Manitoba Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday and closed on Easter Monday.