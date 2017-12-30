

CTV Winnipeg





All civic offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1.

Recycling/Garbage

Recycling and garbage collection will continue to be delayed by one day during the week of Jan. 1. If your regular collection day falls on Jan. 1, it will be picked up Jan. 2.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be closed on Jan. 1. The Brady and Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depots will also be closed that day.

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Jan. 1.

Leisure Centres

All leisure centres will be closed on Jan. 1.

Swimming Pools

All city swimming pools will be closed on Jan. 1.

Winnipeg Public Library

All city libraries will be closed on Jan. 1.

Animal Services Agency

All animal services agencies will be closed on Jan. 1.

Cemeteries

Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visits from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, on Jan. 1.

All cemetery offices will be closed on Jan. 1.

Winnipeg Parking Authority

The Winnipeg Parking Authority is closed on Jan. 1, meaning parking hour restrictions are not in effect.