WINNIPEG -- With the Manitoba government advising against non-essential travel to stop the spread of COVID-19, a new campaign is underway encouraging people to rediscover their own backyards.

Tourism Winnipeg has launched a website called ‘Summer Saved Winnipeg,’ which includes a list of travel ideas to help Manitobans plan their own staycation.

“Summer vacation plans have been derailed by this pandemic,” said president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg Dayna Spiring on Monday.

“This is a chance for Winnipeggers to be tourists in their own city.”

The website highlights local gems, including restaurants, hiking trails and family activities for the summer.

Spiring said she hopes the campaign will also help local businesses recover from the pandemic, as the hospitality and tourism industry was one of the hardest hit sectors by the lockdown.

“We know that people who typically rely on tourists and visitors are having a tough time,” said Spiring. “Winnipeggers can help.”

Spiring encouraged people from across the province to explore the city this summer.

“I think people will be pleasantly surprised about what they can do right here in Winnipeg,” she said.