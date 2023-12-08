Where you can view Winnipeg's winter leisure guide

Winnipeggers looking to hit the ice, take a cooking class or start a new sport can now check out the Winter 2024 Leisure Guide to see what the city has to offer.

On Thursday, the City of Winnipeg announced that the Leisure Guide, as well as the skating and swimming brochures, are now available for online viewing.

The Leisure Guide offers a wide range of activities for kids, adults and those with disabilities

Registration begins on Dec. 19 at 8 a.m. for Winnipeg residents and Dec. 21 at 8 a.m. for non-residents.

Registration can be completed online; by calling 311; or in person at a number of locations, including at any city indoor pool, 395 Main St. and Access St. Boniface. You can also sign up at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex on Dec. 19 between 8 a.m. and noon.

Those planning to register online are encouraged to check that they can successfully log into their account before registration begins. Those experiencing difficulty accessing their account can contact 311 for assistance.

Video tutorials are available online for those looking to learn how to create an account, add a family member, search for an activity, register for an activity and more.