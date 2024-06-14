WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Which streets will be shut down for Sunday’s Manitoba Marathon

The starting line at the Manitoba Marathon is pictured on Sept. 5, 2021. (Gary Robson/ CTV News Winnipeg) The starting line at the Manitoba Marathon is pictured on Sept. 5, 2021. (Gary Robson/ CTV News Winnipeg)
Runners are set to pound the pavement Sunday for the annual Manitoba Marathon.

To make way for the array of athletes, the city says single lanes of traffic will be affected on many roads throughout Winnipeg.

Meantime, three streets will be closed completely from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the off-ramp from southbound Pembina Highway to eastbound Jubilee Avenue; University Crescent from Chancellor Matheson to Pembina Highway; and Chancellor Matheson Road from Research Way to University Crescent.

Transit will be rerouted during the closures.

More details can be found on the city’s website.

