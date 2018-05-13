Winnipeg Jets fans were celebrating in downtown streets once again Saturday night with a 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, but the crowd was smaller than originally anticipated.

The teams faced off in the first game of the Western Conference Finals at Bell MTS Place and as with each home game, thousands of fans gathered at the Winnipeg whiteout street party.

Economic Development Winnipeg told CTV News Saturday afternoon it was planning for up to 27,000 fans to attend the party, instead EDW and True North Sports and Entertainment said 15,000 people showed up.

On Saturday night, EDW and TNSE said they would be releasing 10,000 additional tickets for Monday's Whiteout street party. The number of tickets being released is based on the ratio of tickets that were redeemded versus those issued at Saturday's party.

Capacity will remain at 27,000 with tickets being avaiable for download on Sunday at noon.

‘Pretty good [atmosphere],’ said 90-year-old Jane Deller from the corner of Donald Street and Graham Avenue, sporting her vintage Winnipeg Jets jersey.

Leading up to the party, not everyone who wanted to take part in the street party thought they'd get the chance.

Friday, organizers announced fans needed to obtain a free online ticket to attend. The tickets evaporated in 90 minutes.

Jets fan Mary Lou Bourgeois missed out online, but decided to show up the at the gates anyway. She snagged tickets for her and her sister.

"To me it's history, it's history that's happening and it's just fun to be here," said Bourgeois

TNSE said it printed a small number of tickets for fans, telling CTV News it found many people who had unused tickets donated them back for others to get them into the street party.

“We don’t anticipate that will be the case at the next street party; therefore, we strongly encourage fans to redeem four free tickets at ticketmaster.ca. when additional tickets become available. We’re anticipating on releasing more tickets for Monday’s street party soon,” said spokesperson Rob Wozny in an email Saturday night.

Fans who attended the game inside Bell MTS place didn't need an online ticket to the street party.

Entrance is included with each game ticket, one of many memorable moments for Las Vegas couple Josie Huebner and Chris Sticha who made the trip to Winnipeg.

"Awesome, fans are the best man," said Sticha.

"I couldn't get a word in. You guys were so loud, every time you guys took a break I was yelling and that’s all I could do. I couldn't get a word in," said Huebner.

Attendance at the street party does not include people at the game inside Bell MTS Place, which holds 15.000 fans.

In total, Economic Development Winnipeg said about 30,000 people took in the whiteout experience Saturday night.