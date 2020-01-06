WINNIPEG -- Two players on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers could soon have streets named in their honour.

On Dec. 2, the Assiniboia Community Committee asked the city to look into naming two streets in Winnipeg after running back Andrew Harris and wide receiver Nic Demski.

According to a City of Winnipeg report, a section of Charleswood Road between Betsworth Avenue and Rannock Avenue would be given the honourary street name “Andrew Harris Way,” and a section of Rannock Avenue between Charleswood Road and Bingham Drive would be called “Nic Demski Way.”

The report says these street names would be in place for five years, as long as funding from the Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood ward allowance is approved.

This recommendation comes less than two months after the Bombers’ Grey Cup win over the Hamilton-Tiger Cats in November 2019. It had been nearly 30 years since the team had taken home the cup.

The city’s property and development committee will discuss the honourary street names at its meeting on Monday, Jan. 6.