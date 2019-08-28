

CTV News Winnipeg





It appears a plan by one man to give the City of Winnipeg amber lights for school zone signs with reduced speeds is getting the green light.

Expert Electric's Chuck Lewis bought a number of solar-powered flashing lights and in July said he would give them to the city free of charge. He also said we would maintain them for a minimum of 10 years.

In a report, the city says the signs would help highlight the city's reduced speed school zones, and hopes it will result in more drivers adhering to the lower speed limits.

After discussions with Lewis, the city now says it plans to develop a formal partnership to accept the signs as a gift.

The deal will still need to be signed off on by the city's legal department and the property and development committee.