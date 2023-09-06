Why some trees are losing their leaves earlier this year

If you noticed that some trees are changing colour and losing their leaves a bit earlier this year, you may be onto something.

According to Trees Winnipeg, the trees changed a few weeks early this year.

The organization noted that it’s all just part of a natural process that takes place when the season changes, as there is less sunlight and cooler nights.

“That signals to the trees that fall is coming,” said Christian Cassidy, executive director of Trees Winnipeg.

“Some of them have decided a little earlier that [they are] going to shut up shop. It’s been a long, tough summer, pretty dry, pretty hot. They’ve stored all the energy that they need for the winter.”

As for whether the leaves falling early has to do with the wildfires, Cassidy said it’s a possibility as there was less UV light coming to the trees due to the smoke. However, he said he’s not sure 100 per cent sure if this is true.

“Overall, there’s just less sunlight at this time of year, obviously, than there was let’s say in June,” he said.

“That’s basically how trees know that fall is coming is when we get less sunlight every day.”

Cassidy said it’s not alarming to see the tree changing early as “it’s absolutely natural.”

“It’s just maybe a week or two earlier for some trees than they normally would,” he said.

“But fall is coming and the trees are doing their thing.”