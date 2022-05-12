Why this group of Manitobans is calling for improvements to Highway 6

A group of Manitoba residents are petitioning the government to improve the safety of a highway that runs north from Winnipeg.

On Thursday afternoon, the Safer Highway 6 Citizens Action Group is planning to give a petition to Doyle Piwniuk, Manitoba’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, asking the government to make changes to the 750-kilometre Highway 6 which spans from Winnipeg to Thompson.

In an e-mail to CTV News, the group said the petition will outline

“The brief will outline how dangerous Highway 6 is to drive in winter and will include photos and a long list of previous accident victims,” an e-mail from the group reads. “The Citizens Group will recommend the Department of Transportation undertake specific improvements to achieve international standards for road safety for the benefit of northerners and visitors.”

The group said the petition will include a list of actions for road improvements that they believe may reduce accidents, injuries, and deaths on the highway.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Piwniuk said the minister is looking forward to the meeting with the group to hear the concerns. They said the province is committed to ongoing highway improvements, including in northern and remote areas.

“Beginning this summer, MTI (Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure) will implement a three-year plan to improve PTH 6 with a greater percentage of funds dedicated to northern Manitoba,” the spokesperson said. “Planned improvements include grade/shoulder widening and installation of rumble strips, where warranted. Widened shoulders have largely already been constructed on PTH 6 from Devils Lake to Thompson. In addition, a 32 km section of PTH 6 between Thompson – Paint Lake has a 3 m paved shoulder.”

The spokesperson said the province will continue to monitor traffic volumes and address the need for passing lanes on the Highway.