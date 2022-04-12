Widespread closure of Manitoba highways not needed: RCMP

The Manitoba RCMP said widespread closure of the province’s highways was not necessary overnight, but could still happen as the day progresses.

At this time, the highways that are closed include Highway 75 from Morris to the border, Highway 1 from Elie to Austin and Highway 1 from Brandon to Winnipeg.

A full list of highway closures can be found online.

This news comes after the RCMP said it would be closing all major highways in southern Manitoba once the snow began to fall.

However, Mounties are continuing to monitor the highway conditions and closures are possible throughout the day.

Police note that highway conditions continue to deteriorate, and drivers should use caution if they have to travel and stay off closed highways