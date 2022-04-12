Widespread closure of Manitoba highways not needed: RCMP

Manitoba's spring storm caused the closure of Highway 1 from Brandon to Winnipeg. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News) Manitoba's spring storm caused the closure of Highway 1 from Brandon to Winnipeg. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How to know if you've been reinfected with COVID-19

With the ongoing spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, getting reinfected seems increasingly common. Here's how to tell if your symptoms stem from a previous infection, or if you've been infected with COVID-19 again.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island