Residents of Little Grand Rapids who were evacuated in May due to wildfires will start heading home on Saturday.

According to a news release from the Canadian Red Cross, this return will be spread out over three days. The young and infirm will arrive last so that everything will be ready for them.

Since May 20, 974 evacuees have been staying in Winnipeg hotels. On Sunday, a group of residents went to Little Grand Rapids to prepare for the homecoming.

The evacuees will fly into the Little Grand Rapids Airport and then be taken home on a community boat.

On Monday, Manitoba Hydro said that power had been restored. The Red Cross has also sent fridges and freezers to the community due to safety concerns with their former units being without power for so long..