

CTV Winnipeg





A St. Boniface library has officially closed its doors, but it will soon be re-opening in a new location.

Windsor Park Library locked its doors to the public at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Staff will now be busy moving collections and services to the library's new location on Archibald Street.

It's expected to open in mid-March. In the meantime, the city says all holds will be sent to Louis Riel Library.

The book return at the current Windsor Park location will remain open until the new library opens.