Manitoba's new carbon tax takes effect this September and airplanes aren't exempt.

The tax applies to all aviation fuel.

That has the Winnipeg Airports Authority concerned it could put the province at a competitive disadvantage.

Rankin Inlet, Nunavut resident Selma Eccles said she already pays around $2000 for a flight to and from Winnipeg, which is a major hub for people in her community.

She's worried Manitoba's carbon tax could make flying more expensive.

"It's going to affect everybody because we rely on airlines,” said Eccles.

Starting in September, the carbon tax means airlines fuelling up in the province will have to pay an additional 6.4 cents a litre for all aviation fuel.

It's an added cost the Winnipeg Airports Authority said will make it more difficult to attract new flights and keep existing ones coming.

"Manitoba's a little unique in how they're applying this right now,” said WAA corporate communications and public affairs director Tyler MacAfee.

"For us to convince an airline that this is the right route for them we have to show them the numbers and the business case.”

“Adding a tax like this really creates a problem for us to be competitive with other jurisdictions that don't have a similar tax."

In both Alberta and BC, the carbon tax on aviation fuel only applies to flights within each of those provinces.

The only exemptions so far in Manitoba are for direct international flights leaving North America and cargo flights leaving Canada.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority wants to see all aviation fuel exempt.

Sustainable development Minister Rochelle Squires said the government is taking a second look at how the carbon tax is applied to aviation fuel.

"We're also in communication with the airlines wanting to come up with a plan that certainly makes sense,” said Squires. "We certainly want to come up with a compromise where we can ensure we have a really competitive market here in Manitoba, that we've got flights coming in and flights leaving the province."

Eccles hopes the cost of food, supplies and flights to her community and other northern destinations are taken into consideration. .

"When you only rely on airlines to get out, you really have no choice but to go along with it."